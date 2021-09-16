Drug incinerator will save money for Angelina County Sheriff’s Office

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin teen Taha Nazeer raised $5,500 as part of his eagle scout project to supply the Angelina County Sheriff’s Department with a specialized drug incinerator. Today, the machine was up, running and ready for use. The incinerator was a unique donation that Stephanie Davidson of the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office was extremely grateful for.

“Right now, currently we are getting anywhere from 30 to 60 pounds a month of drugs in our take back box,” said Davidson. “So if you look at that plus on top of what the narcotics that our officers bring in that we need to dispose of, it’s quite a large amount.”

The donation had to be vetted by the Angelina County Commissioner’s Court before it could be delivered. Despite the less-than-standard nature of an incinerator donation, it was a normal operating procedure for County Judge Don Lymbery, who also had a shared perspective on all parties involved.

“Anytime that something is donated to the county it has to go through the Commissioners Court,” said Lymbery. “And this was an eagle scout project, which I am very proud of our eagle scouts because I am one of the members of the eagle scout review board”

The cost to incinerate is currently between $500 and $1500 per trip, according to Davidson, and this excludes the cost of manpower. As standard procedure, the agency would normally take their supply to Sharps Compliance in Houston once a year, or they would have to drive the drugs to Carthage and pay a per-pound fee for disposal. Now with their own unit, the Angelina County Sheriff’s office also plans to take in the supply from Diboll for an even more efficient disposal process.

“By TECQ standards, we have to follow those as well as an agency, we just can’t go burning stuff like in a trash pile,” said Davidson. “So this is why this is so important to us. It’s very self-contained, it does take a little while to cool off. So we will have a space that will be set aside for that in the back area of the warehouse to get it done.”

