Diboll facing tough Livingston team as final pre-district tune up

DIBOLL, Texas (KLTV) - The Diboll Lumberjacks will face on final test this Friday before starting district play next week.

The ‘Jacks will host the Livingston Lions, who are 2-1 on the year. Diboll enters the contest 1-2 on the year. The team has played only 4A schools so far this season. They were set to play 3A powerhouse Newton but that game was canceled due to COVID-19 and Shepherd was substituted in.

“We have been through the mill so to speak,” head coach Blake Morrison said. “We are getting baptized by fire. This is a good test to see where we are at. We are growing.”

Last season Diboll finished behind Coldspring for a district title. This tough start should prepare the team to be more prepared.

“We need to execute better on offense,” Morrison said. “Our check system has to be better. The communication has to get there. It is not the effort. Our effort has been there. On defense, we can teach you how to tackle and pick up a block but the effort has to be there. We picked up the effort last week. We have to continue that as we move forward to district.”

Kickoff between Diboll and Livingston is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Diboll.

