Deep East Texas sees second day of decline in COVID hospitalizations

TSA H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler...
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in Deep East Texas continue to decline after a recent two-week high.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of Wednesday, 163 people were hospitalized with the virus in Trauma Service Area H, which serves the Lufkin/Nacogdoches area. This is a decrease of nine from the day before.

However, the number of patients occupying ICU beds has increased by 11. As of Wednesday, only one ICU bed is available in Trauma Service Area H.

WEBXTRA: Gregg County Sheriff’s Office locked out of public Facebook page
204 captive-raised hatchlings were just released into the wild
204 captive-raised hatchlings were just released into the wild
Trauma Service Area G
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise for Tyler/Longview area