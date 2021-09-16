Deep East Texas sees second day of decline in COVID hospitalizations

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in Deep East Texas continue to decline after a recent two-week high.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of Wednesday, 163 people were hospitalized with the virus in Trauma Service Area H, which serves the Lufkin/Nacogdoches area. This is a decrease of nine from the day before.

However, the number of patients occupying ICU beds has increased by 11. As of Wednesday, only one ICU bed is available in Trauma Service Area H.

