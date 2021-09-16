East Texas Now Business Break
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise for Tyler/Longview area

Trauma Service Area G
Trauma Service Area G(Piney Woods RAC)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are back up slightly in the Tyler/Longview area according to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

Trauma Service Area G broke the three-day downward trend with 74 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of four patients from Tuesday.

DSHS reports nine adult ICU beds were open in Area G, which is two more than Tuesday.

