Wednesday’s Weather: Sun mixed with clouds

By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Starting out with some clouds, but more sunshine is in the forecast through the afternoon.  Temperatures will warm into the 80s today with a bit of a breeze out of the east and northeast.  The remnants of Nicholas will linger just to the east of the state line through the next few days.  Rain chances will be slight, but will continue in the forecast through the weekend with deep tropical moisture settling in to the region.  Temperatures begin to warm slightly into the weekend, but the slight chance for rain will keep temperatures right around average through early next week.  A cold front looks to move into East Texas by midweek next week and could bring a better chance for rain and another cool down to the forecast.

