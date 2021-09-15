East Texas Now Business Break
Wednesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few scattered showers possible today, more likely some sprinkles/drizzle for most of us. Winds generally out of the northeast, gusting up to 20 mph at times. Overnight we’ll cool down into the upper 60s, and Thursday highs will be in the upper 80s. We’ll hold onto below normal highs over the forecast period as clouds and moisture from Nicholas stick around. Morning lows will likely be near normal, in the low 70s.

Nicholas, now a Tropical Depression, will leave an area of low pressure over SE Texas that will keep low rain chances in our forecast over the next week. By the time we get to next Wednesday, we may be looking at our first fall cold front. Currently, a front in the Pacific Northwest is looking like it will move through the western United States and could arrive in East Texas by this time next week. It would be fitting for a front to arrive that day; it also happens to be the first day of Astronomical Fall. Meteorologist Fall began on September 1st.

