Vandals hit Smith County logging operation site

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A report has been made with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office after vandals targeted the site of a logging operation in Smith County

The site is located west of Overton. The person or persons responsible damaged or destroyed multiple vehicles and equipment, breaking out windows and deflating tires.

Despite the large amount of damage, workers at the site say nothing that they can tell was stolen.

