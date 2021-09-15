East Texas Now Business Break
Vandals hit Smith County logging operation site

By Bob Hallmark and Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A report has been made with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office after vandals targeted the site of a logging operation in Smith County

The site is located west of Overton. The person or persons responsible damaged or destroyed multiple vehicles and equipment, breaking out windows and deflating tires.

Despite the large amount of damage, workers at the site say nothing that they can tell was stolen.

