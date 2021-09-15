East Texas Now Business Break
Van crashes into Gilmer ISD school bus

(Gilmer ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A van crashed into a Gilmer ISD school bus while students were being dropped off around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Gilmer ISD Superintendent Rick Albritton said some of the students suffered cuts and bruises. DPS reports four students were treated and released at the scene with minor injuries.

DPS reports Gilmer ISD school bus (bus no. 35) was eastbound on SH-154, approximately three miles east of the city of Gilmer in Upshur County. 

When the bus stopped a driver of a Mercedes box van was traveling eastbound on SH-154, failed to notice the bus stopped and ran into the back of the bus. The driver of the box van was not reported as injured. 

The crash remains under investigation as first responders work to clear the scene.

