Two Tyler doctors appointed to state health information board

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Abbott has appointed two Tyler doctors to the Texas Health Services Authority that is responsible for coordinating the health information exchange (HIE) in Texas.

Paula Anthony-McMann, Ph.D. of Tyler is the Chief Strategy Officer for UT Health East Texas and was reappointed to the position on the state board. She is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. She is also a member of the Healthcare Information Management Systems Society and the Academy of Human Resource Development. She is a member of the Texas Hospital Association Foundation Board of Directors, and previously served on the board of directors for the American Hospital Association - Solutions Division, CASA for Kids of East Texas, Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce, and Tyler Area Economic Development Council. Anthony-McMann received a Bachelor of Arts in Biology and Psychology from Wesleyan University, a Master of Business Administration from Case Western Reserve University, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Human Resource Development from The University of Texas at Tyler.

Jerome Lisk, M.D. of Tyler is a Board Certified Movement Disorder Neurologist at MD Neurology – Denton, as well as Principle Site Investigator for Clinical Trials in Parkinson Disease since 2008. Dr. Lisk was reappointed to the position on the state board. Lisk is on the Medical Advisory Committee for the California State Athletic Commission, Alzheimer’s Association Medical & Scientific Committee-Northeast Texas and Dallas, The American Academy of Neurology and a Board Member for the Parkinson Foundation South Central Region. Dr. Lisk has also been a moderator and a speaker for past International American Academy of Neurology Annual Meetings. Dr. Lisk also serves as a Senior Medical Advisor for Beneufit, Likeminds Global, National Patient Care System and LevelEx. Lisk received a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Hampton University and a Doctor of Medicine from Virginia Commonwealth School of Medicine (Medical College of Virginia).

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.