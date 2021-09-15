Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Tropical Depression Nicholas, currently over SE Texas will likely continue to move over portions of SW Louisiana over the next few days. Wind is expected to slowly diminish as the system is now over land, but some gusty winds are still possible over portions of Deep East Texas. Some heavy rainfall is also forecast over the southernmost sections of East Texas as Nicholas moves eastward with scattered showers possible over central and northern areas. Rain chances will continue to diminish into the end of the week with most of it limited to southern areas this weekend and early next week. At this point in time, we are not expecting any significant rainfall totals, even over the far southern counties, so we cancelled the First Alert Weather Day earlier today. We are looking for more sunshine by weeks end as well and because of this, temperatures will increase and humidity values as well. We will continue to monitor any and all changes in Nicholas’ path/strength for you over the coming days. Please stay tuned.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.