Marshall man dies in Harrison County crash

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS troopers report a Marshall man died in a crash on US-59, approximately one mile north of the city of Marshall in Harrison County.

At 12:17 p.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash and the investigator’s report states the driver of a 2012 Dodge Ram, Christopher Rutherford, failed to yield the right of way from a private drive attempting to cross the northbound lanes of US-59 and was struck by a northbound 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer.

The driver of the Dodge, Christopher Rutherford, 25, of Marshall was pronounced at the scene.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, Miguel Beltran Gonzalez, 35, of Marshall was taken to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital with no injuries reported by DPS.

The crash remains under investigation.

