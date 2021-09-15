Marion County judge’s letter states employees, residents are not required to adhere to COVID-19 mandates

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur released a letter announcing that the county will not require employees and citizens to comply to any vaccine mandate or any other mandate that would infrige on anyone’s liberties or freedoms.

In the letter, the judge says that this is not a stance for or against the vaccine — but instead a stance on the government’s authority to mandate it. However, he did state that anyone seeking a COVID-19 vaccine can text or call for information to find one.

Below is the letter in full:

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.