Marion County judge’s letter states employees, residents are not required to adhere to COVID-19 mandates

“It is our sworn duty to assure you of your freedom and rights, including a right to medical privacy and freedom.”
In the letter, Judge Leward LaFleur (above) says that this is not a stance for or against the vaccine — but instead a stance on the government’s authority to mandate it.
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur released a letter announcing that the county will not require employees and citizens to comply to any vaccine mandate or any other mandate that would infrige on anyone’s liberties or freedoms.

In the letter, the judge says that this is not a stance for or against the vaccine — but instead a stance on the government’s authority to mandate it. However, he did state that anyone seeking a COVID-19 vaccine can text or call for information to find one.

Below is the letter in full:

