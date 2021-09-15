Malakoff sex offender arrested in Van Zandt County for child sex abuse

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Van Zandt County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested a man suspected of repeated sexual abuse of a child.

Brent Lee Smith, 42, of Malakoff was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, continuous sexual abuse of a young child and indecency with a child. Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix said the investigation into Smith began after a juvenile made claims of abuse by Smith from years back.

Smith is a registered sex offender out of Henderson County and has previously served five years in prison for a similar offense involving a minor. Hendrix said at this time he does not believe additional charges will be filed.

“As I have stated before, we will not allow our children and grandchildren to be victimized in Van Zandt County. We will continue to investigate and make arrests where the facts and proof exists,” Hendrix said in a social media post on Wednesday.

