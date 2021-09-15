Lufkin looking to overcome injuries and get first district win

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - An 0-2 start in district play would almost guarantee that Lufkin would miss out on a top 2 playoff berth and a first round game at home.

It happened last year and it could happen again this Friday night on the road in Magnolia. Lufkin lost 28-14 to Magnolia West last week and will face a Magnolia team that lost 38-10 to the No.2 College Station Cougars.

“It is the biggest game we have on tap because it is the next game,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “We are going to go down there and take care of our business and see what happens.”

For the second straight week the Panthers will play Kedren Young at quarterback. Elijah Moody left the Magnolia West game after the first series with a shoulder injury. Young moved over from running back and was replaced by both Zach Sigler and Javorie Garrett. They were also missing Cameron Jackson at the receiver position, so the team was forced to become almost completely one dimensional.

“When your quarterback goes out on the third snap you have to make changes,” Quick said. “When you take your starting running back and put him at quarterback you lose two positions. I am pleased how they handled it. it was not the outcome we were shooting for and not the outcome that we wanted but effort wise the kids got after it and we had a good week so far.”

The team knows it will be an uphill climb the rest of the way as they nurse injuries and look to get back in the playoff hunt. There is no time for excuses.

“Some people will make excuses but we are not going to,” Quick said. “We will put 11 out there and it is our job to make sure those 11 know what to do. "

Lufkin and Magolia will kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday night.

