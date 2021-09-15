East Texas Now Business Break
Longview woman avoids jailtime in connection with death of toddler

Shaglenda Reddix
Shaglenda Reddix(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman indicted for her involvement with the death of a child has entered a guilty plea.

Shaglenda Reddix, 34, was charged with injury to a child following the death of a one-year-old girl in 2018. Ciara Channel Dison, also of Longview, was indicted on a charge of murder in this incident. Reddix made her plea in-person on Wednesday.

The women were initially arrested on Jan. 6, 2018. That day, EMS responded to a call in the 100 block of East Hawkins Parkway where they found a nonresponsive 1-year-old girl. The child was later pronounced dead.

Police said at the time of the arrests that Dison’s actions resulted in the death of the child and Reddix failed to seek medical treatment for the child.

Gregg County prosecutors and Reddix’s defense agreed on a sentence of 10-years deferred adjudication. Any violation of the terms will lead to a sentence of 5-99 years in TDCJ. Judge Alfonso Charles said a sentence would be at the higher end for a violation. Reddix also was ordered to pay $1,500 in court costs, as well as to complete community service and anger management classes within the first 180 days of probation.

Previous reporting:

Longview woman takes 30-year prison sentence in death of child

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

