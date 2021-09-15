East Texas Now Business Break
Jury trial begins for Smith County constable accused of seeking sexual favors

Joshua Black
Joshua Black(Smith County Jail)
By Arthur Clayborn
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County constable was said to “wore the badge to prey on people for his sexual gratification,” according to opening arguments in the constable’s trial.

Joshua Black is on trial before jury on a charge of official oppression. He is accused of using his position in law enforcement to try to get sexual favors.

Prosecutor Richard Vance gave opening arguments and said Black has a supervision company as a side job, which he uses the constable office to hold supervision. Vance said one woman reached out to Black to set up supervision to see her children. Vance said Black and the woman became flirty with each other through texts and Black began asking to see racy photos and then asked for sexual favors in lieu of payment for the supervision.

Vance said the woman showed text messages to Texas Rangers, who began investigating.

Vance said the last text said “Please try and communicate with me since I am working diligently so you can see your baby girl.”

The Ranger then interviewed Black, who said he was embarrassed but he was just flirting.

“He used his badge to prey on people for his own sexual desire,” Vance said.

Black’s attorney, Mishae Boren, said in opening arguments that the investigation was one-sided and unfair and she said the woman had an agenda.

Texas Ranger Nick Castle was the first to take the stand. He said he started investigating Black in August of 2020. He said he was able to confirm Black’s phone number on the text messages.

Black is also charged with prostitution and that trial is scheduled to take place on Sept. 27.

Previous report: Smith County constable arrested 2nd time on prostitution charge

