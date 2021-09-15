East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Have you bought chicken in the last decade? You could receive payment

If you bought chicken products between 2009 and 2020, you could be eligible to take part in a...
If you bought chicken products between 2009 and 2020, you could be eligible to take part in a $181 million settlement over alleged overcharging.(AP Graphics)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - People who purchased chicken products between 2009 and 2020 could be eligible to take part in a $181 million settlement over alleged overcharging.

The Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation class action lawsuit claims that several companies conspired to stabilize the price and supply of chicken, which would violate several consumer and antitrust laws on the state and federal levels.

The suit covers fresh or frozen raw chicken, whole cut-up birds purchased within a package or “white meat” parts sold by Fieldale, George’s, Mar-Jac, Peco, Pilgrim’s, and Tyson between Jan. 1, 2009 and Dec. 31, 2020.

The settlement does not include an admission of guilt for the companies. Dozens of other chicken processors are included in the suit but not the settlement.

Chicken products marked as halal, kosher, free-range or organic are not included in the settlement.

Anyone who purchased qualifying products can file a claim online until Dec. 31, 2022.

The site does not provide any specifics on potential dollar amounts people might receive.

The settlement still needs to be approved by a judge. A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First National Bank of East Texas, Gilmer
Suspect in custody after Gilmer bank robbery
Makayla Sanchez
Missing Longview teen reported found
Steven Charles Hill, 61, of Waxahachie sentenced to life.
Smith County judge sentences man to life in prison for sexually assaulting blind woman
Timothy Parmer, of Mineola, was arrested in 2010 for shooting a state trooper in the face.
Mineola man who shot state trooper gets reduced prison sentence
Brianna Clarisse Banks, 24
Hawkins woman sentenced to 1 year for stealing stimulus money

Latest News

Fire at Salvation Army Community Center.
Fire marshal has identified suspects in fire at Tyler Salvation Army on Wednesday
Climate change is having a devastating impact on one of California's natural treasures: the...
Sequoia National Park’s giant trees at risk as fires grow
Marshall, Texas, native and legendary boxer George Foreman is a two-time world heavyweight...
Sony looking for 1,500 extras in Shreveport area
FILE - In this Friday, June 7, 2019, file photo, former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor...
Ex-cop’s murder verdict reversed in Australian woman’s death