Firefighters put out fire at Tyler Salvation Army community center

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler firefighters had to break into a building in order to ensure a fire was extinguished at the Salvation Army Community Center and Disaster Shelter early Wednesday.

More than a dozen firefighters responded to the call on North Spring Street around 3:30 a.m.

Crews had to break through glass doors to make sure flames did not spread inside.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

