Embry Health opens pop-up COVID test site in Nacogdoches

Embry Health's mobile testing unit allows them to set up in different locations in which they...
Embry Health's mobile testing unit allows them to set up in different locations in which they are needed.(all use)
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Due to the rise of COVID cases in East Texas, there is more demand for accessible testing sites. This demand has led to a new pop-up testing site in Nacogdoches. Embry health has set up a PCR mobile testing area at the Nacogdoches county civic center that is free for anyone who wishes to get a test. Nacogdoches County EMS coordinator Tara Triana explained the need for Embry Health’s presence.

“We had some of our local healthcare facilities reach out to us and say that we’re having trouble keeping up with the demand for testing,” said Triana. “We also knew some individuals who were having trouble finding a location for a test, so we partnered with this company, Embry Health, to come in and help make testing available.”

Embry Health logistics manager Miguel Pedraza says the unit was called in by county judges after their successful results in Arizona. The company has 75 locations there, and works directly with Heath Tracks, who also informed them of the testing need in East Texas.

“When we open a new location, it tends to be slow,” said Pedraza. “Once we open up for about two to three days, that’s when we see the numbers getting higher. But I’m really happy that people are coming in today, getting tested, and they are trusting us to provide the service to them.”

The testing at the mobile facility is not a rapid or antigen test, it is a ten second nasal swab that does not go as far back into the nasal cavity as the early tests at the beginning of the pandemic.

“They asked us to come out here and do what we do best which is serve the community,” said Pedraza. “So we’re here, we’re going to be here for the rest of the month every day to serve the community to provide fast and reliable testing.”

