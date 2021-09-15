Drumming to the beat, lifting spirits at East Texas nursing facility

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Music fills the halls as a ‘Drumming to the Beat’ class goes on at Legacy at Jacksonville.

Resident Theresa Kinser always said she feels better after class. “It’s much better. It gets you out of your room, we get exercise, we mingle with the other patients, we just have fun,” she said.

About a month and a half ago the class was started by Brittany Pintsch who works for Heritage Home Health and Hospice. She brings in laundry baskets, bouncy balls and about 20 drum stick sets that were donated by PC Productions.

“Music is universal. It can touch the heart and the brain even when your memory is not fully functioning. It just brings something out in them,” Pintsch said. “I’ve had patients with senile degeneration and Alzheimer’s who don’t know one day to the next and then they come and hear the music and they can get the beat.”

Residents drum on the balls, the chairs, tap their feet and enjoy the upbeat classic tunes. They even made colorful tie-dye t-shirts specifically for drumming class. Kathy Marshall is a resident who said the last year has been difficult, but this class has helped her.

“I just relieve my stress, get energy, and I feel so good afterward. I dance around in my chair and I just feel really, really good afterward. It makes the day feel good, I look forward to it every week,” Marshall said.

A lot of today’s energy and encouragement came from Peaches Bush, the activity director who helped organize the class.

“Some may go to bed at night missing their loved ones, but they know we’re getting up in the morning and going to drum it out. We’re going to beat it out and we have to keep going,” Bush said. “This class has really inspired them to keep pushing in spite of whatever we’re going through. We become family. I’m all they have, they’re all I have and we have to do all we can to keep them uplifted and going through those trying times.”

