“Drumming to the Beat” class is lifting spirits in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - You can’t stop the beat of the “Drumming to the Beat” class that was started by Brittany Pintsch who works for Heritage Home Health and Hospice.

She comes to the Legacy at Jacksonville facility twice a month bringing music, yoga balls, laundry basket, and drum sticks. Residents get to keep the best to upbeat music and have a moment to relieve stress and have fun.

Peaches Bush, Activity Director at Legacy at Jacksonville says residents look forward and ask when they’re having classes. They’ve been doing the class for about a month and a half.

