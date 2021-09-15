East Texas Now Business Break
Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations for Tyler/Longview area fall for 3rd day

Trauma Service Area G
Trauma Service Area G(Piney Woods RAC)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Tyler/Longview area have fallen for the third day.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported 770 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday for Trauma Service Area G. That’s down 16 patients from the day before.

As of Tuesday, seven adult ICU beds were open in Area G.

