Central Texas father-daughter dancing duo featured in fan music video for hit song

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas daddy-daughter dancing duo has landed in the fan music video of a hit song that is burning up the radio, TikTok and a new Applebee’s television commercial.

Chris Gerick of China Spring and his daughter, Caitlyn, 13, a student at China Spring Junior High, appear in the fan version video of Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like,” a song which topped the Billboard Country Digital Download chart.

The catchy tune exploded, in part, because of the dance that goes along with it.

“I thought it was pretty cool because I never really expected when I submitted the video to really be accepted and make the fan YouTube video, so I thought it was a cool deal,” Chris said.

Chris and his daughter started posting TikTok dances they performed together over quarantine as a way to pass the time and bond.

“I like to have fun with it,” he said. “I’m one of those If I go to a wedding, I’m going to get out there and cut loose. I’ve never been shy about trying to have a good time, especially, with the kids.”

The dancing duo had no idea their friends and family would enjoy the videos so much. When the Fancy Like dance started to blow up, they decided to get to work.

“I thought it was cool to because when my mom brought up the idea of the TikTok, I was like ‘oh yeah’ and it took us like a week and a half to teach him the dance and so I was like ‘well this better pay off’ and it did,” Caitlyn said.

They recorded the video while outside their RV on a road trip to Tennessee, but landing in the music video was by happenstance.

When Chris went to upload the dance to his personal page, Facebook warned him he didn’t have the rights to the song, so Chris went to Walker Hayes’ website to try and find a place to get permission.

That’s when he discovered the open call for fan videos.

“I uploaded the video to their link they had where you could submit their video and didn’t think much more about it,” Chris said. “But then a few weeks later I could email from someone in their marketing group.”

Dressed in matching flag shirts, Chris and Caitlyn made the cut and appear at the 1:45 mark of the video.

Caitlyn says “Fancy Like” isn’t the end of their TikTok career together. They plan to learn even more choreographed dance moves even if her subject isn’t always the easiest to teach.

“No,” she laughs when asked if he learns easily.

“I have a hard time following all the steps,” Chris interjected.

“We go by eight counts,” Caitlyn responded.

“I don’t know what eight count means,” Chris laughed.

“But I think they’re fun to go back and look at,” Caitlyn said. “And my friends all think he’s so cool.”

“Yeah, I think I’m okay for a middle-aged dad,” Chris said.

