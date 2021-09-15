East Texas Now Business Break
Bennet’s Week 3 air attack for Mount Vernon lands him player spotlight honor

Braden Bennett
Braden Bennett(KLTV)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - Coming off of a state semifinal appearance there was a lot of pressure put on Mount Vernon this season and first year starting quarterback Braden Bennett has lived up to that pressure.

“We did return some skill kids and some lineman,” Mount Vernon head coach Brad Willard, said. “When Braden stepped into this role he was ready and the kids had confidence in him. We knew he could do everything that was asked of him.”

In Mount Vernon’s 42-16 win over Pewitt in Week 3 action, Bennett threw for 402 yards and five touchdowns

“I didn’t figure it out until the next day,” Bennett said. “I figured I had 200 yards. I wasn’t worried about it but then they told me what I had, it was pretty exciting.”

The performance was not a chock to coach Willard.

“He brings a passion to the game,” Willard said. “It is what you want to see but at the same time he doesn’t care about stats. He is a team first guy. Whatever is asked of him is what he is going to do.”

Strong performances like Bennett’s rely on trust between all 11 athletes on the field.

“I have been throwing to me receivers since the summer,” Bennett said. “I trust the offensive line so I can get others the ball.”

Mount Vernon is a perfect 3-0 as they head into their bye before starting district play next week. Bennett is hoping the winning ways continue and that this is not the highlight of his season.

“I will watch some film and see what I did wrong,” Bennett said. “I had a few bad balls.”

