East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

4 will circle Earth on 1st SpaceX private flight

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — For the first time in 60 years of human spaceflight, a rocket is poised to blast into orbit with no professional astronauts on board, only four tourists.

SpaceX’s first private flight will be led by a 38-year-old entrepreneur who’s bankrolling the entire trip.

He’s taking two sweepstakes winners with him on the three-day trip circling Earth, along with a healthcare worker who survived childhood cancer.

They’ll soar 100 miles higher than the International Space Station, aiming for an altitude of 357 miles.

Liftoff is set for Wednesday night from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First National Bank of East Texas, Gilmer
Suspect in custody after Gilmer bank robbery
Makayla Sanchez
Missing Longview teen reported found
Steven Charles Hill, 61, of Waxahachie sentenced to life.
Smith County judge sentences man to life in prison for sexually assaulting blind woman
Timothy Parmer, of Mineola, was arrested in 2010 for shooting a state trooper in the face.
Mineola man who shot state trooper gets reduced prison sentence
Police lights.
DPS special agents arrest 7 after online solicitation investigation

Latest News

Nicholas made landfall as a hurricane early Tuesday on the Texas coast, dumping heavy rain and...
Nicholas crawls into Louisiana from Texas, dumping rain
Salvation Army fire
Firefighters put out fire at Tyler Salvation Army community center
The civilian crew about to launch into space trained ahead of time with a zero gravity flight...
SpaceX to launch first all-civilian crew into orbit
Fire at Salvation Army Community Center.
Firefighters put out fire at Tyler Salvation Army community center