172 currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Deep East Texas, down 6 from Monday

TSA H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler counties. (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In Deep East Texas Tuesday, 172 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in trauma service area H.

This is down six from the day before, which was the highest that number has been since Sept. 3.

12 ICU beds were open as of Tuesday in Area H, which is eight more than the previous day.

