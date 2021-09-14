WEBXTRA: Lufkin resident with large social media following passionate about redistricting

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin resident Roshin Rowjee has thousands of worldwide followers on a hurricane, typhoon, and cyclone alert social media page he manages.

On Thursday, he began a new page titled “It’s Time East Texas to Regain Our Economic Superiority.” He would like to create even half the followers on the redistricting Facebook page that he has on the weather watch site. He explained to Donna McCollum why he’s so passionate about the process and involving Deep East Texans.

Rowjee reserved a meeting room today at the Pitzer Garrison Civic Center in Lufkin for a town hall meeting. He opened the doors at 8 a.m. and plans to stay until 9 p.m.

The number of visitors has been few. He said he’s not giving up. To him, a change in redistricting lines will create a better future for Deep East Texas.

