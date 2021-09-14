East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

City of Tyler collects donations for Hurricane Ida relief

By Justin Honore
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler and members of the community have organized a relief drive for those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Leanne Robinette with the City of Tyler said they are collecting baby items, breakfast foods, bottled water, canned foods and other supplies. A list can be found on the city’s website. Robinette says it was important for the city of Tyler to step up and help out another community in need.

“I think we all know that is really important to help our neighbors in any way that we can, said Robinette. “This tragic event can happen anywhere it can happen here and so we would also want others to help our community if we were in this situation, but you know always helping our neighbors in any way that we can is just really important.”

Donations can be made at the Glass Recreation Center, the Downtown Recycling Center and the Goodman Museum through Sept. 15 at the end of the business day.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
DPS special agents arrest 7 after online solicitation investigation
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
Fifteen-year-old Makayla Sanchez was reported missing on Saturday. (Source: Longview Police...
Longview police asking for public’s help in finding missing 15-year-old girl
Texas AG threatens legal action over mask mandate at Longview ISD
Texas AG threatens 3 East Texas school districts with legal action over mask mandate
Fatal wreck generic
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Cherokee County head-on collision

Latest News

Source: Gray News Media
Fifty-seven-year-old woman dies in mobile home fire on CR 559 in Etoile
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
What's in a Name: Jacksonville
What's in a Name: Jacksonville
WebXtra: City of Tyler collecting donations for Hurricane Ida relief
WebXtra: City of Tyler collecting donations for Hurricane Ida relief