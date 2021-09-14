City of Tyler collects donations for Hurricane Ida relief

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler and members of the community have organized a relief drive for those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Leanne Robinette with the City of Tyler said they are collecting baby items, breakfast foods, bottled water, canned foods and other supplies. A list can be found on the city’s website. Robinette says it was important for the city of Tyler to step up and help out another community in need.

“I think we all know that is really important to help our neighbors in any way that we can, said Robinette. “This tragic event can happen anywhere it can happen here and so we would also want others to help our community if we were in this situation, but you know always helping our neighbors in any way that we can is just really important.”

Donations can be made at the Glass Recreation Center, the Downtown Recycling Center and the Goodman Museum through Sept. 15 at the end of the business day.

