East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Three suspects arrested, one still wanted after fatal shooting at Houston motel

3 suspects arrested and one still wanted after murder of 34-year-old man
3 suspects arrested and one still wanted after murder of 34-year-old man(Houston Police Department)
By Nathaniel Narvid
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Three suspects have been arrested, and one is still wanted after the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man at a Houston Motel 6.

Police say the shooting happened on August 10th at 6:45 a.m. at 10155 East Freeway service road.

Investigators identified the suspects as John Gallegos, 27, Erica Pererira, 30, Elizabeth Luna, 30, and Israel Ventura, 32.

Police state that the three suspects have been charged with capital murder in the 208th State District Court, and Israel Ventura has been charged with capital murder in the 174th State District Court, and is still on the run.

Police have identified the victim as Wilfredo Javier Rodriguez Almendarez, 34.

The housekeeping staff at the motel entered the room at about 11:00 a.m. to find a deceased Wilfredo Javier Rodriguez Almendarez.

Police Stated the hotel staff then called 9-1-1, and the officers arrived to find a bullet hole in the door as well as Almendarez dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

John Gallegos, Erica Pererira, and Elizabeth Luna were all identified as suspects in this case, and were arrested on August 17th without incident, police said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Israel Ventura or with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First National Bank of East Texas, Gilmer
Suspect in custody after Gilmer bank robbery
Makayla Sanchez
Missing Longview teen reported found
Steven Charles Hill, 61, of Waxahachie sentenced to life.
Smith County judge sentences man to life in prison for sexually assaulting blind woman
Police lights.
DPS special agents arrest 7 after online solicitation investigation
Timothy Parmer, of Mineola, was arrested in 2010 for shooting a state trooper in the face.
Mineola man who shot state trooper gets reduced prison sentence

Latest News

Texas A&M students gathered at Academic Plaza Tuesday to protest what they're calling a lack of...
Texas A&M students hold protest for more COVID protocols on campus
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Nicholas, now a tropical depression, still douses Gulf Coast
Superintendent Roundtable
Superintendent Roundtable
Cultural Arts District
Cultural Arts District
Flu Shots And Covid Vaccine
Flu Shots And Covid Vaccine