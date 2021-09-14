Smith County approves 10-year tax abatement for Trane reconstruction, expansion

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court approved a 10-year tax abatement to Trane Technologies for reconstruction and expansion of a building that collapsed during the February winter storm.

Trane plans to invest $76.7 million on a new 190,000 square-foot building to replace the 115,000 square feet building, rebuild four assembly lines and create three additional assembly lines, according to Felecia Herndon of the Tyler Economic Development Council.

Trane’s Vice President of Operations, Ted Crabtree, said they hope to have the project complete by January.

