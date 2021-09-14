Mineola man who shot state trooper gets reduced prison sentence

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Mineola man previously sentenced to life in prison for shooting a state trooper in the face has had his sentenced reduced.

Timothy Charles Parmer, of Mineola, was originally arrested arrested in 2010 after he shot Trooper Larry Vaughan in the face while being served a warrant for probation violations. He was sentenced to life in prison on a charge of attempted capital murder in 2017.

However, on Thursday, Sept. 9 he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated assault and accepted a 20-year prison sentence. The charge of aggravated assault against a public servant was dismissed.

Parmer will have the 4,205 days already served in prison applied to this new 20-year sentence.

Previous reporting:

Mineola man who shot trooper in face getting new trial

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.