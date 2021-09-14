Longview Museum of Fine Arts will get grant for new building

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - With part of Longview designated as a Cultural Arts District, grants have become available.

The Longview Museum of Fine Art has been raising money for the renovation of the old Longview National Bank to turn it into the LMFA’s new home. The grant comes from the Texas Commission on the Arts and will push closer to the museum’s renovation funding goal of about $8 million.

“This was a Cultural Art District Enhancement grant that we applied for. And we got almost $62,000. I think we get the check sometime in October, and it has to be spent by August 31 of 2022,” said LMFA Executive Director Tiffany Jehorek.

The TCA will give the Longview Arts District about $200,000 in grants to the Longview Symphony, ArtsView, LMFA, and the cultural arts district itself.

