Longview ISD board approves $1,000 vaccination incentive stipend

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort to combat COVID-19 and protect its students, faculty, and staff, one of East Texas’s largest school districts is offering an incentive to get the vaccine.

Monday night, the Longview Board of Trustees approved a resolution authorizing a one-time vaccination incentive stipend of o$1,000 to all district employees.

COVID shots will be offered on school grounds and employees have until November 1 to get fully vaccinated to receive the stipend. Employees that have already been vaccinated will receive the funds as well. Longview ISD has over one thousand employees.

The money comes from E.S.S.R. funds, which is a state-to-district COVID-related program.

