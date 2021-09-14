Longview creeps up to No. 5 in Red Zone Top 10

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The Red Zone Top 10 saw some movement in the bottom two-thirds of the list as we enter week 2. The top three stayed the same but the rest showed how easy it is to move based on your results.

1. Carthage Bulldogs (4A DII Ranking: 1 / Record 2-0/ Last Week: 1)

Carthage remains at the top. The Bulldogs had the first of two bye weeks last Friday as they prepare for a big showdown with No. 2 Gilmer next week.

2. Gilmer (4A DII Ranking: 2/ Record 3-0/ Last Week: 2)

The Gilmer Buckeyes continued to role with a 48-6 win over Atlanta. This week the team travels to Lindale.

3. Timpson Bears (2A DI Ranking: 3/ Record 2-0/ Last Week: 3)

Timpson sat out last week after they had a COVID-19 cancelation. The team’s week 2 win was strong enough to keep them at No.3.

4. Tatum Eagles (3A DI State Ranking: 3/ Record 3-0/ Last Week: 4)

The Tatum Eagles handled business with a 46-21 win over Pittsburg. This week the team will host Hughes Springs.

5. Longview Lobos (5A DI Ranking: 6/ Record 2-1/ Last Week: 6)

Longview’s offense finally found a rhythm on Friday with a 46-20 win over Tyler Legacy. They team will host Bryant, AR this week as they look for the program’s 750th win.

6. Chapel Hill Bulldogs (4A DI State Ranking: 5/ Record 3-0/ Last Week:7)

Chapel Hill remained perfect on the year after a big win over Hallsville. Now they welcome the Center Roughriders to their home on Friday as they look to remain undefeated.

7. Van Vandals (4A DII Ranking: 9/ Record 3-0/ Last Week: 10)

The Van Vandals overcame a 21-7 deficit to Lindale last week to win our Red Zone Game of the Week. Van will travel to Pittsburg this week.

8. Waskom Wildcats (3A DII State Ranking: 6 / Record: 2-1 / Last Week: 9)

Waskom rebounded from a loss to Timpson with a 60-14 win over Shelbyville last Friday. Waskom will play Arp this Thursday.

9. Kilgore Bulldogs (4A DI State Ranking: NR/ Record: 2-1/ Last Week: 5)

Kilgore suffered a tough loss to Pine Tree this past week. It was their first loss of the season. The loss took the team out of the state-wide rankings of a tough 4A DI classification but they stay in our Top 10. This week they travel to Gladewater.

10. West Rusk (3A DII State Rankings: 7/ Record: 3-0/ Last Week NR)

West Rusk makes their debut into the Red Zone Top 10 after a 24-17 win over a tough Mineola team. They will travel to San Augustine this week.

