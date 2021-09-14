Infectious disease specialist Dr. Ed addresses flu season during the pandemic

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With flu season approaching, infectious disease specialist Dr. Edward A. Dominguez said it is important to get the flu shot.

“As a healthcare professional, as a public-health individual, and just as a parent, we should get vaccinated,” Dominguez said. “Particularly when there are two deadly viruses that are more likely to circulate this year than last year.”

Dr. Ed said the number of influenza cases last year were exceptionally low.

“It was the least number of influenza cases in my 30 plus year career that I ever encountered,” Dominguez said

He said this is because of masking and social distancing and because healthcare professionals recommended getting the flu vaccine. At the time, it was the only respiratory virus vaccine.

“We’re not doing the same things this year as we were doing last year, so the jury is on what this year is going to be like,” Dominguez said.

“Get vaccinated earlier this year, for everybody if possible, and to get both vaccines,” Dr. Ed recommended. “And if you don’t want to get them together, separate them by about two weeks. You don’t want to be with both of these. Either one of them to be honest, but certainly, both together is not going to be a nice situation.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.