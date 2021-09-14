Hawkins woman sentenced to 1 year for stealing stimulus money

Marshall, Texas (KLTV) - A Hawkins woman was sentenced in federal court to one year in prison for stealing a $1200 stimulus check.

Brianna Clarisse Banks, 24, pleaded guilty to theft of government money in April. Banks will serve three years supervised release following the prison sentence and pay a $100 fine. The sentence and fine were assigned by Eastern District Judge Rodney Gilstrap.

