Gilmer man gets 21 years for sharing nude videos of child

Michael Parker (Source: Harrison County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer man who pleaded guilty to federal child exploitation crimes was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

Michael Parker, 41, of Gilmer, pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child in April before U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy Payne.

According to information presented in court, Parker hid a cellular phone in a bathroom for the purpose of capturing video recordings of a minor under the age of twelve. Parker positioned the phone to intentionally capture images and videos of the child. Parker then distributed the images and videos of the child to other individuals utilizing multiple online communications platforms, including e-mail, a cloud storage account, and a photo-sharing social media application.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Parker with federal violations on Sep. 17, 2020.

Additional sentencing includes supervised release for life.

