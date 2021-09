TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A fire destroyed a mobile home on County Road 223 in Smith County Tuesday afternoon.

The fire looks contained at this point. It is only producing smoke now.

None of the neighboring homes were damaged.

The Arp, Chapel Hill, and Smith County fire departments responded to the fire.

Source: Jeff Chavez, KLTV Staff (Jeff Chavez, KLTV Staff)

