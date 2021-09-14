Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas Now Business Break
By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live...Tropical Storm Nicholas, currently over SE Texas will likely continue to wobble a bit and move over portions of SW Louisiana over the next few days. Wind is expected to slowly diminish as the system is now over land, but some gusty winds are still possible over portions of Deep East Texas. Heavier rainfall is also forecast over the southernmost sections of East Texas as Nicholas moves eastward with scattered showers possible over central and northern areas. Rain chances will continue to diminish into the end of the week with most of it limited to southern areas this weekend and early next week. At this point in time, we are not expecting any significant rainfall totals, even over the far southern counties, so we have cancelled the First Alert Weather Day. We are looking for more sunshine by weeks end as well and because of this, temperatures will increase and humidity values as well. We will continue to monitor any and all changes in Nicholas’ path/strength for you over the coming days. Please stay tuned.

