East Texas superintendents discuss vaccines, masks, personal freedoms at roundtable

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Ten superintendents representing East Texas school districts joined East Texas Now for a roundtable discussion.

Livingston ISD Superintendent Brent Hawkins said “You know I don’t want to start a fourth year battling COVID, and so what I would tell the governor is, ‘man, we need your help.’  We need to allow districts to make decisions that are best for our communities, and not a one size fits all for the state.”

Huntington ISD Superintendent David Flowers said “I do not think masks will be required in Huntington ISD, unless it was a mandate where you had to, we would do that. If he (Abbott) left it up to local control, I do not think you will see masks in Huntington ISD.”

Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston said ”We tell our staff, you need to do everything you can to be here. And to take care of yourself, and whether that means choosing to get a vaccine or put a mask on, I think our staff does everything they can to be here and educate our kids.”

