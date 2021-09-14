Crockett police: Masseur sexually abused clients, child

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A Crockett man was arrested Monday after investigators say they found evidence of the man perpetuating sexual misconduct as a masseur.

Investigators with the Crockett Police Department, with an assist from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jonathan Paul Sensat, 48, of Crockett at his Belott area home. The arrest comes after a month-long investigation by Crockett Police Department into allegations of sexual misconduct, instances of which investigators say occurred while Sensat was giving massages at a local massage parlor.

During the investigation, multiple victims were interviewed and reported incidents involving sexual misconduct at the business. Statements obtained from victims were consistent indicating sexual misconduct occurred multiple times during these massage sessions.

As the investigation continued more than one victim reported that they had been sexually abused by Sensat as a child.

Investigators say it was determined that Sensat’s State of Texas Massage Therapy License had been expired for about a year. Sensat is also a Licensed Texas Peace Officer but is currently not employed by a Law Enforcement Agency.

Sensat was arrested and charged with sexual assault (2nd degree felony), indecency with a child (2nd degree felony) and massage therapy license/owner violation. Sensat was booked into Houston County Jail.

