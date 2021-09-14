East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Crockett police: Masseur sexually abused clients, child

Jonathan Paul Sensat is accused of sexually assaulting massage parlor clients, including a...
Jonathan Paul Sensat is accused of sexually assaulting massage parlor clients, including a child. He was arrested on Monday.(Houston County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A Crockett man was arrested Monday after investigators say they found evidence of the man perpetuating sexual misconduct as a masseur.

Investigators with the Crockett Police Department, with an assist from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jonathan Paul Sensat, 48, of Crockett at his Belott area home. The arrest comes after a month-long investigation by Crockett Police Department into allegations of sexual misconduct, instances of which investigators say occurred while Sensat was giving massages at a local massage parlor.

During the investigation, multiple victims were interviewed and reported incidents involving sexual misconduct at the business. Statements obtained from victims were consistent indicating sexual misconduct occurred multiple times during these massage sessions.

As the investigation continued more than one victim reported that they had been sexually abused by Sensat as a child.

Investigators say it was determined that Sensat’s State of Texas Massage Therapy License had been expired for about a year. Sensat is also a Licensed Texas Peace Officer but is currently not employed by a Law Enforcement Agency.

Sensat was arrested and charged with sexual assault (2nd degree felony), indecency with a child (2nd degree felony) and massage therapy license/owner violation. Sensat was booked into Houston County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
DPS special agents arrest 7 after online solicitation investigation
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
Fifteen-year-old Makayla Sanchez was reported missing on Saturday. (Source: Longview Police...
Longview police asking for public’s help in finding missing 15-year-old girl
Texas AG threatens legal action over mask mandate at Longview ISD
Texas AG threatens 3 East Texas school districts with legal action over mask mandate
Fatal wreck generic
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Cherokee County head-on collision

Latest News

Trane building collapse Feb. 2021
Smith County approves 10-year tax abatement for Trane reconstruction, expansion
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
Steven Charles Hill, 61, of Waxahachie sentenced to life.
Smith County judge sentences man to life in prison for sexually assaulting blind woman
Nacogdoches Fire Chief Keith Kiplinger spoke with KTRE about preparations being made for...
Deep East Texas prepares for arrival of Tropical Storm Nicholas