COVID-19 hospitalizations for Tyler/Longview at 14-day low

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - COVID-19 hospitalizations for the Tyler/Longview service area have decreased, marking a 14-day low.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 786 people in Trauma Service Area G were hospitalized with the virus as of Monday. That is three fewer than on Sunday and the lowest the number has been in 14 days.

DSHS also reported that there are 8 ICU beds in Area G, an unchanged number since Saturday.

