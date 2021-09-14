City of Marshall to conduct smoke testing starting on Sept. 15

East Texas Now Business Break
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:48 AM CDT
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The City of Marshall announced that soon, the city will perform smoke testing on sections of the sewers in parts of the city.

Testing will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 15. The city has sent out this notice because smoke can be mistaken as fire when it vents out through businesses or residential sewer vent pipes. Local fire crews will be working with field staff and will be able to tell whether it is smoke from testing of a possible fire.

Areas that will be tested are:

  • Sanford and Elm Street
  • Johnson and Hwy 59
  • Guimon and Shadywood Drive
  • Spring Street
  • Elm and Hester Street
  • South Harper
  • Jasper and Hwy 80
  • Sanford/wood and Medill Street
  • Alamo to Poag Street
  • Park Drive to Bucksherrod Road

Smoke testing is a very simple process that involves pumping non-toxic and nonstaining smoke into sewer main lines, allowing smoke to seep up through the soil and indicate any cracks or line deterioration which is a source for groundwater to infiltrate sewer lines and overload the collection and treatment system. Once locations are identified, city crews will repair as many of these infiltration issues as possible so that heavy rain won’t overwhelm the sanitary sewer system or interfere with the operation of the wastewater treatment plant.

City of Marshall

Testing should be completed by Oct. 31, if weather permits.

Anyone with any questions may call the City of Marshall Public Works Department at (903) 935-4516.

