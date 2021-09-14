East Texas Now Business Break
Brandon Belt hits HR as Giants become first team to clinch playoff berth

Brandon Belt (SF Giants)
Brandon Belt (SF Giants)(SF Giants)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:14 AM CDT
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The San Francisco Giants re back in the postseason after a 9-1 victory over San Diego Monday night.

Hudson native Brandon Belt hit his 24th home run of the season in the game that cemented the Giants as the first team this year to make the playoffs. This coming after the team missed the postseason last year by one game. This is the first time that the Giants will be going to the playoffs since 2016.

“We’re definitely happy that we’re going to the playoffs, there’s no doubt about that,” Belt said. “But we want to win the division. This is the first step, but we didn’t come here just to make it in. We came here to win the whole thing, so that’s what we’re looking forward to.”

The Giants are still in a tight NL West race with the defending World Series Champion Dodgers who are just 2 and a half games back.

