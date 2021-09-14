East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Angelina College soccer teams seeing early-season success

By Caleb Beames
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina College soccer teams are seeing early-season success as the program relaunches after missing the 2020 season.

The men’s team is ranked 14 in the national NJCAA rankings. The women are ranked 20 in the national NJCAA rankings. This is the first time both teams have been ranked in program history.

The teams will see their toughest test of the season Wednesday night when they host Tyler Junior College. Both Apache squads come into the match’s rank including a No.1 national ranking for the women.

The games are set to take place at Lufkin High School with the women starting at 5 p.m. and the men’s starting around 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
DPS special agents arrest 7 after online solicitation investigation
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
Fifteen-year-old Makayla Sanchez was reported missing on Saturday. (Source: Longview Police...
Longview police asking for public’s help in finding missing 15-year-old girl
Texas AG threatens legal action over mask mandate at Longview ISD
Texas AG threatens 3 East Texas school districts with legal action over mask mandate
Fatal wreck generic
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Cherokee County head-on collision

Latest News

Angelina College soccer teams seeing early-season success
Angelina College soccer teams seeing early season success
Red Zone Top 10
Longview creeps up to No. 5 in Red Zone Top 10
Brandon Belt (SF Giants)
Brandon Belt hits HR as Giants become first team to clinch playoff berth
Game of the Week Henderson Spring Hill
Henderson, Spring Hill clash in Red Zone Game of the week