WEBXTRA: Palestine library to move to old Carnegie Building

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - They say what’s old is new again. Well, that is the case for the Palestine Public Library.

According to Palestine city officials. The city is planning to relocate the city’s library from the old Palestine Mall to its new location.

The original Palestine Carnegie Library building housed the library from 1914 to 1985. It was a donation from Dale Carnegie in his national push to place libraries all over small-town America at the turn of the century.

The plan is going before the city council for final approval in late September for next year’s fiscal budget with an opening planned for the Summer of 2022.

“It is exciting to come to downtown where we know it will get more visibility,” said Anna Sanchez, the library director. “It will be from walking distance from neighborhoods, and hopefully, we will have an increase in traffic. Children, families, we hope to have new programming, and our collections will shrink a little bit. I think we will be able to offer as much, great service.

