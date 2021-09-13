East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Veterinary team fixes puppy’s upside-down paws

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A tiny puppy is walking tall after veterinary experts helped correct a rare condition that had her walking on upside-down paws.

Doctors at Oklahoma State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine came into possession of Siggi, a small rat terrier that, for reasons unknown, was born with the rare condition of having front paws facing upward instead of downward.

“It’s a congenital problem, where her elbows came out of joint early on in life,” said Dr. Erik Clary, an animal surgeon with the university’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

The same OSU team made headlines in 2019 by helping a puppy named Milo with a similar condition. The team likewise used radiographic study and surgery to reorient and stabilize Siggi’s front legs.

Siggi has since begun the road to rehabilitation on her newly positioned puppy paws, and doctors said they couldn’t be more pleased with her progress.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KLTV Staff
Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf, could cause heavy rainfall in East Texas
Fifteen-year-old Makayla Sanchez was reported missing on Saturday. (Source: Longview Police...
Longview police asking for public’s help in finding missing 15-year-old girl
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
Joshua Black
Smith County constable arrested 2nd time on prostitution charge
FILE - This frame grab from video shows al-Qaida's leader Ayman al-Zawahri at an unknown...
Al-Qaida chief appears in video marking 9/11 anniversary

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing from fire agency officials in Boise, Idaho.
Biden: Can't ignore climate reality
As NYC students go back to school with vaccine mandates in place for staff, vaccine mandate...
Mandates ignite debate amid return to school
For the entire budget year, which ends Sept. 30, the Congressional Budget Office is forecasting...
US budget deficit rises to $2.71 trillion through August
FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows...
Oklahoma board urges governor to commute death sentence of Julius Jones
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Out West, Biden points to wildfires to push for big spending