Tyler police investigating slippery substance on Forest Ave. that caused issues for drivers

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A slippery substance was found in a Tyler roadway and parking lot, which caused issues for some drivers Monday this morning.

The unknown substance caused cars to slide into the curb, and the situation is currently under investigation with Tyler police.

Tyler Police officers responded to two vehicles that had slid into the curb on Forest Avenue near the intersection of W. Erwin Street Monday morning around 7:45 a.m. When the officers arrived, they found a slippery unknown substance in the roadway that caused cars to slide into the curb.

“We first thought that there was a traffic crash with cars hitting each other,” said Andy Erbaugh, a spokesman for the Tyler Police Department. “It was determined when we got there that no cars had actually hit each other but had just hit the curb. and nobody was injured.”

The Tyler Fire Department Hazmat truck and the City of Tyler Streets Department responded.

“And determined that it wasn’t hazardous material, to my knowledge, so they did start the cleanup,” Erbaugh said.

A grocery store’s cameras in the back of the parking lot picked up footage this morning of a trash truck coming to take the trash. A short moment after it dumped the first dumpster into the truck a white liquid began running from the truck onto the parking lot. The situation is still under investigation.

“There are businesses around that area, and so our officers wrote up what we call a suspicious prodigy condition, meaning this is suspicious; it’s not normally in the roadway,” Erbaugh said So, then what we do is take off from there and determine how this substance got in the roadway and that’s what we’re doing now.”

As we learn more about what this substance could be we will bring that to you all here and online at kltv.com.

