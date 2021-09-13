East Texas Now Business Break
Texas man drowns in private eastern Missouri lake

Drowning Graphic
Drowning Graphic(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. CLAIR, Mo. (AP) - A 61-year-old Texas man drowned last week in a private lake about an hour southwest of St. Louis.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said Dale Neider of Wharton, Texas jumped from a moving boat around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday in Thunderbird Lake near St. Clair. Authorities said Neider attempted to float before he went underwater and did not resurface.

Searchers recovered his body on Thursday and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

