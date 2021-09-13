East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas Air and Space Museum hosting B-25 Mitchell ‘Maid in the Shade’ bomber

"Maid in the Shade," a World War II B-25 bomber, makes way to Springfield starting Aug. 30.
"Maid in the Shade," a World War II B-25 bomber, makes way to Springfield starting Aug. 30.(Airbase Arizona Flying Museum)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Air & Space Museum will be hosting the B-25J Mitchell “Maid in the Shade”.

At 77 years old, “Maid in the Shade” is one of nearly 10,000 B-25J’s produced and one of 34 still flying.

The aircraft was used in America’s first large-scale offensive in the Philippines, sinking eight ships and shooting down five enemy planes.

“Our goal is to educate, inspire and honor the greatest generation. It’s because of those veterans, the young kids that flew this airplane that we have the freedoms that we have currently,” said Carl Randolph, pilot in command.

Hours for touring will be Tuesday through Thursday from 9:00 in the morning to 6:00 in the evening.

Friday through Sunday hours are 2:00 in the afternoon to 6:00 in the evening.

There will also be rides available for purchase.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
Police lights.
DPS special agents arrest 7 after online solicitation investigation
Fifteen-year-old Makayla Sanchez was reported missing on Saturday. (Source: Longview Police...
Longview police asking for public’s help in finding missing 15-year-old girl
Texas AG threatens legal action over mask mandate at Longview ISD
Texas AG threatens 3 East Texas school districts with legal action over mask mandate
Fatal wreck generic
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Cherokee County head-on collision

Latest News

Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Nicholas, now tropical storm, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
Nacogdoches Fire Chief Keith Kiplinger spoke with KTRE about preparations being made for...
Deep East Texas prepares for arrival of Tropical Storm Nicholas
Employees fully vaccinated by Nov. 1 will receive a $1,000 stipend..
Longview ISD board approves $1,000 vaccination incentive stipend
Tyler police investigating slippery substance on Forest Ave. that caused issues for drivers
Tyler police investigating slippery substance on Forest Ave. that caused issues for drivers
Damon Allen Act
Damon Allen Act Signed